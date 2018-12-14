RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man faces charges after police allege he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old child.
Robert James Lyons, 34, of 318 Walnut St., Ridgway, was charged in connection with the alleged assault of his then-girlfriend’s daughter while living with them in Horton Township.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Lyons committed a number of acts involving the child while watching her.
She described incidents of assault which occurred in the kitchen and the upstairs of the residence.
On Nov. 16, Lyons submitted to a polygraph test and was interviewed by police.
According to the affidavit, Lyons also said he demonstrated a sexual position to the girl because “she saw her mom doing it and asked about it.”
Lyons faces three counts each of felony corruption of minors, misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and misdemeanor indecent exposure.
A preliminary hearing for Lyons is scheduled Jan. 9 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin.
