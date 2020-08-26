RIDGWAY – A Ridgway man has been charged after several drugs were allegedly found in his system following a car accident.
Dusty Lee McLaughlin, 32, of Ridgway, is charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 11.
Ridgway Borough Police were dispatched to a car accident near North Broad Street with Ridgway Area Ambulance for reports of a man with serious bleeding. The driver was located on the porch of a North Broad Street residence with bleeding coming from his head area and all over his clothing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The driver, McLaughlin, was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and lost control rounding a left curve, when the rear of the vehicle spun up onto the sidewalk and hit a hand railing, continuing to slide sideways before striking a utility pole. The resident outside helped remove McLaughlin from the vehicle. Two syringes were allegedly found on the roadway near the vehicle.
McLaughlin was reportedly incoherent and his pupils were pinpoint, according to police, and he was unable to stand on his feet, according to the affidavit of probable cause. McLaughlin agreed to a blood draw at Penn Highlands Elk, which allegedly showed he had several drugs in his system — clonzepam, amino clonzepam, delta-9 caboxy THC, fentanyl, nonfentanyl, buprenorphine and nonbuprenorphine.
McLaughlin’s preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9.