JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man is facing several drug charges following a July traffic stop.
Floyd Henry Hoffman, 22, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to law enforcement and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 27.
Johnsonburg Borough Police conducted a traffic stop for a car allegedly speeding on Center Street July 18. When the driver was asked for his license, he fumbled around and said he didn’t have it, police said. When he was asked for his name, he reportedly said “A.J. Hogdon.” The officer told him the insurance was not valid under that name, and asked if he would like to change his answer, to which he said his name was Floyd Hoffman, according to the affidavit of probable cause, which showed he had a suspended license and warrant through Elk County Patrol.
Hoffman was detained on the warrant. Since he and his girlfriend were allegedly chain smoking during the traffic stop to cover up an odor and he had lied about his name, the officer asked to search the vehicle. In the trunk, the officer allegedly found three separate bags of a green leafy substance and a small digital scale and needle. The search also resulted in a partially-smoked joint, according to the affidavit. Hoffman was transported to the Elk County Prison on his warrant from probation.
Hoffman waived his preliminary hearing Aug. 5 and is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.