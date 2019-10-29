ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop Sept. 20.
William James Thompson, 45, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and other traffic violations, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 9.
A Ridgway-based State Police officer was traveling toward Washington Street in St. Marys Sept. 20 when he saw a silver Honda that had a center brake light out. The officer conducted a traffic stop near Dippold Avenue, approaching the driver’s side and identifying the driver as Thompson.
The officer reportedly saw a glassine bag of methamphetamine on Thompson’s lap, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and asked him to get out of the vehicle. Thompson was handcuffed, and reportedly told police he “didn’t realize” the bag was on his lap.
The vehicle also reportedly didn’t have a valid inspection or insurance.
The officer conducted a sobriety and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) test, to which Thompson allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Thompson’s blood-draw results from Penn Highlands Elk reportedly showed he had ingested methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Thompson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Jacob’s office in St. Marys.