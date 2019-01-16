ST. MARYS — A felony charge was filed against a Ridgway man Tuesday after police accused him of involvement in the distribution of drugs, including heroin, in the county.
A third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility was filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
According to a criminal complaint in the matter, charges stem from a traffic stop.
On Nov. 19, 2018, police received a report about Zachary James Stolburg, 19, of 40 W. Main St., Ridgway, and Ryan James Uber, 23, of 173 Anne Road, St. Marys, relating to drug activity, according to the police.
The pair were observed by police leaving an apartment allegedly known to house drug activity.
Officers approached a blue 2017 Mitsubishi Sedan operated by Stolburg in the parking lot of Sheetz in St. Marys the evening of Nov. 19, 2018, according to the complaint. Uber was found to be in the passenger seat and determined to have an active warrant for his arrest.
Upon searching Uber, he was found to have a pen tube used to inhale controlled substances.
A K9 officer allegedly detected the odor of an illegal substance in the vehicle and it was impounded while a search warrant was obtained, according to the complaint.
According to police, heroin was found in the vehicle and a cell phone was seized. A forensic examination of the phone allegedly showed Stolburg has been involved in the distribution of heroin throughout Elk County.
Separate charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary purchase, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by a minor were also filed Tuesday, according to court documents.
Preliminary hearings for all charges are scheduled March 5 before Jacob.
Charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against Uber Tuesday.
He is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Jacob March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.