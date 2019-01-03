ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man faces a felony charge after being found with slightly over an ounce of marijuana.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Anthony Matthew Thompson, 25, of 224 North Broad St., Ridgway, was traveling on South Michael Street when police pulled his vehicle over for a plate registration suspension due to insurance cancellation.
According to police, officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle, which Thompson was driving while a female juvenile rode in the passenger seat. A K9 officer was deployed and reportedly detected illegal drugs on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Police impounded the vehicle and obtained a search warrant, according to the affidavit.
According to police, a backpack was found on the floor in the rear seat area of the car in which a gallon bag containing 36 grams of marijuana was found. An additional two small, separated bags of marijuana were also found.
According to police, Thompson was found to be in possession of a digital scale.
Thompson’s license was also found to be suspended.
Thompson faces a felony charge of manufacture delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; and summary charges of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and vehicle registration suspended.
A preliminary hearing for Thompson is scheduled Jan. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
