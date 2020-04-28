RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man faces several felony charges after he allegedly violated a no-contact order more than once, attempting to set items in a residence on fire.
Charles Randall Combs, 41, of Ridgway, is charged with burglary and stalking, a felony in the first degree, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, also a felony in the third degree, and possession of marijuana.
Police were notified of a domestic incident on Rock Street in Ridgway April 4, after a 911 caller said a suspect wearing a grey and red jacket attempted to light an article of clothing on fire inside the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The caller reportedly told police the suspect was her husband, Combs, and that he was intoxicated and pounding on the front door.
The victim said once she let Combs inside the house, he began shouting and throwing things, then attempted to light one of his children’s jackets on fire, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman reportedly told police she was afraid Combs would return and burn the house down with she and the children inside. Combs was arrested for simple assault and making terroristic threats toward the woman in May 2019.
The victim also called 911 April 5, stating Combs had entered the home again, shouted at her, lit a paper plate on fire and fled the scene, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reportedly spotted Combs walking up to the Rock Street residence again that day. He was apprehended, and admitted he was aware there was a no-contact order against him. A lighter and marijuana were found when he was searched, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Combs is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 29 at Martin’s office.