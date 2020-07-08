RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man who allegedly stole items from a woman’s car and attempted to burglarize another car is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Michael Anthony Asti, 28, of Ridgway, is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal attempt by theft from a motor vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 11.
Ridgway Borough Police received report of theft of a purse from a vehicle parked at 416 Walnut St. in Ridgway June 11. The victim said her purse, cellphone, all of her medications and personal identification were missing. The victim’s daughter, using the “find my phone” app, reportedly saw her mother’s phone was located at 11 E. Cardott St., according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police went to the residence and spoke with Asti, who said the phone was in his bedroom. He told police he removed the SIM card from it and replaced it with his own. Asti was placed under arrest.
Police also located a wrist wallet, and reportedly viewed a glass pipe with residue laying on the bedroom floor, and a Ziploc baggie with white residue and plastic spoon with cotton and residue on Asti’s bed, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Asti later showed police where the victim’s purse was — in a drainage pipe near the Ridgway Borough Annex building off of South Street. The purse and its belongings were returned to the victim.
Police received another report of a vehicle parked on Walnut Street that had been searched through, but nothing was taken. Asti reportedly admitted to police that he took the purse from the victim in order to repay a drug debt, and went through another vehicle that day as well.
Asti waived his preliminary hearing July 1 and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.