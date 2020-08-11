ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man was jailed after he was allegedly caught with methamphetamine following a traffic stop.
Bo Andrew Barker, 35, of Ridgway, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office.
The City of St. Marys Police Department conducted a traffic stop on State Street July 26. Barker was the driver of a Chevrolet. Police were reportedly aware of Barker’s involvement transporting people who used and distributed controlled substances in the Elk County area, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The officers reportedly observed Barker repeatedly checking his driver and passenger-side mirrors, and also acting suspicious when asked to obtain information from the center console, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Barker allegedly seemed nervous and had labored breathing.
K9 Officer Nando was deployed to the scene, who reportedly alerted to the presence of the odor of controlled substances. When asked to exit the vehicle, Barker reportedly provided police with a Ziploc bag of methamphetamine. A search allegedly yielded two empty glassine stamp bags. Barker also admitted to using his cell phone for buying and selling methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Barker waived his preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office Aug. 4 and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.