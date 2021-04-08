RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing a felony charge after he was allegedly driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a 3-year-old boy in the car.
Ryan Edward Hanes, 26, of Ridgway, is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 1.
State police in Ridgway reported that Hanes was severely under the influence of a controlled substance while in sole custody of the 3-month-old boy. He was allegedly passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at a pull-off at the intersection of state Route 948 and Long Level Road. After being woken up by a woman, Hanes drove the vehicle to his Erie Avenue residence in Johnsonburg, where emergency responders were contacted for him possibly overdosing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hanes reportedly told police that he left his Erie Avenue residence to pick up the boy on Oknefski Road in Ridgway before feeling tired and pulling off of the road. He was unable to provide further information due to his alleged level of intoxication.
The woman reportedly told police she was driving by the location when she found Hanes asleep behind the wheel with the boy in the car.
During an interview with police March 28, Hanes was severely under the influence of a controlled substance, admitting to ingesting heroin and methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hanes’ preliminary hearing is set for May 5 at Martin’s office.