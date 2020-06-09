ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man is facing several charges after several drugs were allegedly seized during a May 27 traffic stop.
Dylan Gary Sheen, 23, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 27.
On May 27, City of St. Marys Police conducted a traffic stop on Hall Avenue, where Sheen was reportedly the front-seat passenger and was making furtive movements, reaching down and around the seat. Police had been receiving ongoing information about Sheen dealing heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Sheen reportedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and paraphernalia, as well as a spoon, used for doing heroin. Sheen was placed under arrest.
Police also allegedly discovered numerous glassine wax bags in Sheen’s underwear, used for packaging heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of three and a half bundles of heroin, Ziploc and glassine bag packaging material, a digital scale, cut straws, burnt foil, marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, two electronic devices, hypodermic needles and $520.
Sheen reportedly told police he had been selling controlled substances to support his drug habit while unemployed. He also admitted to using the cell phone for distribution purposes.
Sheen is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.