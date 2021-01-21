RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on several felony charges after he was allegedly caught selling heroin in Ridgway Borough on two separate occasions.
Joseph W Farabaugh, 57, of Ridgway, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two third-degree felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 7.
City of St. Marys Police were contacted by a confidential informant Sept. 8, 2020, who said Farabaugh would be selling them 10 bags of heroin for $180 in Ridgway Borough, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The CI was strip-searched by police and was not found to be in possession of any money, drugs, weapons or contraband. The CI was given $180 in task-force funds and arranged to meet Farabaugh at Fuel On in Ridgway.
Officers observed the CI enter the store, where they allegedly purchased heroin from Farabaugh. Farabaugh was identified sitting at the slot machine. The CI exited the store and gave police the evidence — a bundle of red-colored glassine bags containing heroin, which weighed 2.4 grams, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Sept. 10, 2020, the CI contacted police again, advising that Farabaugh again had heroin for sale, and they had arranged to meet in the parking lot of Elk County Foods in Ridgway. Police gave the CI $180, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Farabaugh, driving a black Ford Escape, was identified entering the Elk County Foods parking lot, and he and the CI were observed meeting.
Farabaugh allegedly handed the CI 10 red glassine bags of heroin, wrapped in a rubberband, in exchange for $180. The CI entered Elk County Foods and handed police the evidence, 2.2 grams of heroin in red-colored glassine wax bags, according to the affidavit.
Farabaugh is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing will be held Feb. 24 at Martin’s office.