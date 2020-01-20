ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man jailed on drug charges waived his preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Tuesday.
William James Thompson, 45, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and other traffic violations, according to documents filed at Jacob’s office Oct. 9.
A Ridgway-based State Police officer traveling toward Washington Street in St. Marys Sept. 20 reportedly saw a silver Honda with its center brake light out. The officer conducted a traffic stop near Dippold Avenue, approaching the driver’s side and identifying the driver as Thompson.
The officer reportedly saw a glassine bag of methamphetamine on Thompson’s lap, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and asked him to get out of the vehicle. Thompson was handcuffed, and reportedly told police he “didn’t realize” the bag was on his lap. The vehicle also reportedly did not have valid inspection or insurance.
Thompson allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. His blood-draw results from Penn Highlands Elk reportedly showed he had ingested methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Thompson is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail and is scheduled for formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 3.