RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Mills Primitive Campground is expected to debut Memorial Day weekend 2021.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley said the Ridgway Mills property was acquired through blight mitigation efforts.
The previous property owner demoed it at no charge and donated it to the borough, he said. The main focus has been flood mitigation and redeveloping the 28-acre riverfront property.
Planning for a primitive campground began during budget season, said Handley. There was $25,000 budgeted for blight control that fortunately was not used.
The campground is anticipated to offer 10 riverfront campsites and 15 total in the wooded area. The large lots will be perfect for tents or pop-up campers, said Handley, and can fit one vehicle.
Handley was among several people from the community that attended a conference in West Virginia that focused on balancing nature and commerce, he said, which initiated the idea.
The plan is to utilize Ridgway’s “number one asset,” said Handley, the Clarion River.
“We want people to come here and stay here, not just travel through,” he said. “This is a kickstart to that.”
Another ongoing project bettering the Ridgway community is the Clarion-Little Toby Trail connector initiative by Tri-County Rails to Trails, which will be connecting the Ridgway trail to Johnsonburg, Handley noted.
The campground has been a community effort, says Handley. It has been a bonus utilizing local business products for campground necessities, such as fire rings created by Innovative Customs of Ridgway, which specializes in plasma work, custom accessories and light fabrication. Placards to identify each campsite are being created by Elkwood Arts.
Not only does this support local businesses, Handley said, but the campground will help bring new people into town, who will hopefully visit businesses in the area as well.
The borough is currently waiting for the flood mitigation study to come back for the Ridgway Mills property, Handley said.
Ridgway Borough is also “relaunching” its website, being developed by Red Porch Agency LLC, a local graphic design business. Handley hopes the new website will be completed by mid April. Campsites will be able to be booked and paid for through the online platform.
Any revenue produced by the campground will go into the Ridgway Mills Fund, which will continue to improve redevelopment, said Handley.