RIDGWAY — A lesson in abstract art is coming to Ridgway from someone with concrete local ties.
From 6 until 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, Feb. 2, Peaces of Me Yoga Studio at 216 Main St., will host a “Flip & Sip” acrylic paint pouring workshop led by local native Kristal Oknefski. Tickets, priced at $40 per night, are limited and will include supplies, snacks and wine.
“But feel free to BYOB and add to the party,” Oknefski said.
During the workshop, participants will have the chance to create their own piece of abstract, poured art.
“There’s nothing more satisfying than creating abstract pieces of art by letting paint just take its course across a canvas,” Oknefski said. “There are endless possibilities thanks to various ways to combine acrylic paints and the many techniques involved.”
She said the workshop is a good chance for beginners to explore the style.
“Getting started with acrylic pouring isn’t particularly difficult, making it a great art form for all skill levels,” Oknefski said. “With so many techniques to try, you can get as simple or complicated as you’d like. It’s extremely therapeutic and meditative, and it’s also fun for all ages.”
Oknefski herself is a relative newcomer to the style, but said once she discovered the technique, she dove into it.
“I learned about this technique about a year ago, after watching a demonstration on Facebook,” she said. “The next day, I headed out to grab all the supplies I didn’t already have in my studio. Since then, the majority of my creative time has been spent creating something using this technique. The possibilities seem endless as I continue to find new items to throw paint at.”
Oknefski said she looks forward to sharing what she’s learned.
“I’m happy to come home, enjoy time with friends and family and share and provide instruction on this therapeutic and enjoyable creative experience,” she said. “Now that I’ve developed my skills, I want to help others learn the pride and joy that comes with such an abstract art form.”
Being able to hold the event at Peaces of Me, owned by her aunt, Cheryl Oknefski, is a special treat, she said.
“I’m thrilled to have my aunt as a cohost and sponsor of the workshop,” Oknefski said. “Her studio, Peaces of Me, is an amazing little retreat right in downtown Ridgway, and is a great spot for a gathering of people ready to create, snack and sip some wine.”
Oknefski said she’ll walk participants through the entire process of creating a poured piece of art.
“I’ll teach you all you need to know, from mixing your paints, what mediums to use, to different techniques to produce various results,” she said. “To begin the evening, I will provide a demonstration to be sure everyone knows exactly what to do and how to create unique effects with different techniques. Each participant will then create their own pour using a choice of wood or canvas, supplied by me. Attendees are also encouraged to bring along a small item, such as a vase, flower pot, jewelry box, serving tray, tiles – anything you may have around the house that could use a burst of color – as well as anything to use as embellishments: colored glass, stones, crystals, glitter. I will have a selection of items available for use.”
She warned that paintings require a few days to dry, so participants are asked to return to the studio to pick up their work, or ensure they have a container and a plan to transport it the night of the event to avoid damage.
She also cautioned against wearing clothes individuals may not want damaged.
“Be sure to wear clothing you’re not concerned about potentially ruining and/or bring an apron,” she said.
Information about the event can be found at flipandsipwithkristal.eventbrite.com.
Oknefski recently created a website and Facebook page to showcase and market her work.
“This new endeavor with fluid art, as well as my other creative hobbies, motivated me to create a fully developed brand with a website that offers my fluid art and other paintings, handmade crystal jewelry, gemstones, energy services and more, as well as the creation of a Facebook Group and Page and a live broadcast offering advice, tarot readings, guided meditation and distance reiki sessions,” she said. “This website, kristalscrystals.com, and the things that lead to and followed its creation, are some of my proudest accomplishments. I’m filled with gratitude and I’m so thankful for those that helped and encouraged me every step of the way.”
