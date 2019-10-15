RIDGWAY — Elk County President Judge Shawn T. McMahon swore in fellow Ridgway native attorney Beau Grove as assistant district attorney for Elk County Monday.
Grove is a partner of Vrobel, Vrobel & Grove, P.C, of St. Marys, with fellow Ridgway Area High School graduate Gina Vrobel. Grove is a 2006 graduate of Penn State University and a 2009 graduate of Widener University School of Law, and did a one-year internship in Chester County before becoming a legal clerk in Clearfield County.
Grove also served as first assistant district attorney in the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office for almost five years. He had a solo practice for several years before joining Vrobel in combining their two practices into Vrobel, Vrobel & Grove in January 2018.