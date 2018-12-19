RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Council passed its second property tax increase in 15 years Monday night.
The 1 mill tax increase will fund increases in costs and additional borough services. A quarter, .25 mills, is dedicated to fire services to cover an increase in workers compensation cost. The remaining .75 mills will go to general revenue to fund the cost of increased police staffing, blight control and code enforcement.
A mill is equal to $1 in taxes for $1,000 in assessed property value.
Borough Manager Paul McCurdy noted the borough is offsetting the equivalent of an additional 5 mill property tax increase by utilizing reserves to balance the budget.
He also noted the borough has taken steps to go after those who fail to pay taxes owed and expect higher revenues as a result.
“We’ve taken some action to ensure the borough is collecting taxes due,” he said.
Despite the increase, the borough will still need to utilize trucked waste profits to shore up shortfalls in some funds, including $182,000 for the general fund.
The plan approved Monday includes a general fund budget of $1,881,797. The recreation fund budget totals $202,200; the motor license fund, including funds known as liquid fuels, totals $136,000; equipment depreciation totals $17,000; the timber fund totals $55,000; and debt services is equal to $0, as the municipality has no debt payments. The refuse, sewer, sewer capital, water and water capital funds –which are funded on a fee-for-service basis rather than through taxes –total $734,900, $1,852,786, $1,112,000, $933,873 and $320,000, respectively.
In total, the funds represent $7,245,556 in borough operations.
Also Monday, a hearing was held on whether to approve a request for an additional liquor license in the borough.
Council approved allowing Elk County Foods’ request for a license in the borough to move forward.
The company’s location in Johnsonburg already sells alcohol.
The hearing was required as a result of Ridgway’s current number of liquor licenses meeting or exceeding the number allocated by the state based on population.
