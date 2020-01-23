RIDGWAY — Concerns about Ridgway Borough Police Department part-time officer positions and a teenager's Eagle Scout project proposal were topics at Monday evening's Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Chief of Police Ralph Tettis, who has been with the department since 1974, brought up the difficulty of retaining part-time officers. In 2005, the Borough cut the police department back three-full time people. In the past year, Tettis said he has lost three part-time officers.
As of December 2019, the department conducted 4,002 investigations and made 373 arrests. There were also four buglaries, 60 thefts, 84 assaults and 50 traffic accidents, Tettis said.
Tettis added he is still waiting on the department's new police car, which was approved in the Borough's 2020 budget. Also, they recently lost the use of another police car to needed repairs, and there is only one police car available for nighttime officers.
Tettis recommended a change in some of the policies the Borough has for the police department. Council held an executive session after the meeting to discuss the matter under personnel.
Eagle Scout project
Local Boy Scout Joe Arthur Jr. was a visitor at the meeting, requesting approval and guidance for his Eagle Scout project — a volleyball court at O.B. Grant Park in the west end of Ridgway.
Arthur Jr.'s father, Joe Arthur, was in attendance and said the project would require 110 tons of sand to provide 12 inches for the court.
Arthur Jr. told Council members he plans to host fundraisers in the coming months to help cover the costs of the project. Part of the goal, his father added, is for volleyball players not to have to leave town and go to Sandy Beach Park to play.
Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said there has been consideration of putting a volleyball court near the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool on North Mill Street throughout the years. McCurdy asked the Arthurs if this plan could work for the Eagle Scout project, contributing to a “bigger plan for recreation.”
Council members agreed the volleyball court idea has merit. McCurdy added that Ridgway's Special Olympics team has also requested an improved bocce ball court, which he is looking into.