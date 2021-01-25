RIDGWAY – Although Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis was not present for the Jan. 18 Ridgway Borough Council’s virtual meeting, his monthly report still made an appearance.
Officer Shawn Geci took Tettis’ place during the meeting, welcoming any questions about the report.
In the month of December 2020, the RBPD responded to the following:
- Arrests: 13
- Investigations: 65
- Fines: $1,765.65
- Parking forfeitures: $100
- Requests and complaints: 204
- One burglary
- Three thefts
- Two assaults
- One disorderly conduct
- Seven traffic accidents
For the year 2020, the RBPD reported the following totals:
- Arrests: 324
- Investigations: 1,383
- Fines: $11,727.28
- Parking forfeitures: $1,170
- Burglaries: Seven
- Thefts: 42
- Assaults: 44
- Disorderly conducts: 78
- Motor vehicle violations: 297
- Requests and complaints: 4,699
- Juvenile offenses: 205
- Missing persons: 13
- Tickets issued: 170
- Traffic accidents: 58
- Dog violation fines: $10
- Oversized loads: $300