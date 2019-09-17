RIDGWAY — Ridgway’s population growth in the past year, the Spruce Street project start date and the Flavors of Fall Festival were topics of Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Carl Marnotti of Montmorenci Area Fire Company in Ridgway attended Monday’s meeting to request financial assistance in repairing the department’s driveway.
Although the department already met its budgetary number for the year, Marnotti said, the damaged driveway is causing issues when fire trucks back into the garage. Between masonry and excavator work, Marnotti estimated the cost to be $4,500.
Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said there is extra money in the Water Waste Fund that could be used toward this repair, since it’s also a safety issue. Council agreed and the motion passed.
The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce board secretary wrote a letter to the council about the Flavors of Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, requesting that South Broad Street from Main Street to the alley, and Court Street from Main Street to the alley, be blocked off from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to provide pedestrian safety around the courtyard area. The motion was approved.
Junior Council Person Julie Peterson gave a storm water presentation, discussing the history, ecosystem management, environmental and human health problems related to storm water over the years. She also introduced the benefits of new storm-weather technology, infiltration services and media filters.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley added that this relates to Ridgway Borough, since a new building will be installed downtown, where stormwater could be an issue.
AgriPower Manufacturing and Services will host a presentation on converting municipal waste water to electricity Sept. 23 in St. Marys, Ridgway Mayor Guillermo Udarbe told the council.
Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth told the council she has received very good feedback about Ridgway lately, including its positive growth in population in the past year. She also attended the Federal Financing Grant Briefing in August, where she learned Elk County is dropping from a competitive to transitional county in the year 2020.
Borough manager’s report
McCurdy told the council that although there has been another delay in the Spruce Street project, work will start Sept. 30.
He wants Spruce Street residents to know the mud will be controlled during the project, using asphalt patches over the trenches, and sidewalks will be replaced before winter.
Elk County Emergency Services is working on an early-warning system for flood resilience in the Borough, McCurdy said, that way residents will be notified sooner if a flood can possibly occur.
Borough Council members will start budget work sessions in October.
McCurdy and other councilmen will attend a Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs meeting in Youngsville Sept. 26.