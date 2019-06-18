RIDGWAY — A passionate Ridgway potter will be one of almost 40 juried artists featured at an upcoming Elk County event.
Stacie Johnson-Leske, who grew up in the Washington, D.C. area, opened “Your Fired Pottery” at 143 Main Street about two years ago. She and her husband, Dave, moved to Ridgway eight years ago.
Johnson-Leske attended performing and visual arts school in Michigan and has a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater lighting from North Carolina School of the Arts.
She grew up wanting to be a ballerina and pottery just sort of fell into her lap. Johnson-Leske can remember walking past a gallery in Richmond, Virginia where she saw wheel-throwing. From there, she started taking lessons.
Ballet and pottery are more similar than people think, though.
“Using the wheel is kind of like dancing,” Johnson-Leske said. “It’s knowing your body and how to use it. Wheel-thrown pottery is light like a dancer, colorful like costumes on stage. It’s inspired by the dance aspect of my life.”
Johnson-Leske is a professional lighting designer for the Ballet Theatre of Maryland. She and her husband handle lighting and sound for musicals at Elk and Clearfield county schools.
Typically, wheel-thrown pieces are always round, symmetrical and smooth, Johnson-Leske said. She has recently been experimenting with a slab roller, creating hand-built textured items like rhubarb plants in the shape of a dish or a centerpiece.
People also bring items like antique dollies, which Johnson-Leske makes into pieces of pottery, to preserve family history. Some will also bring in drawings and have the designs made into masterpieces.
Johnson-Leske, who is involved with the Pennsylvania Wilds, was appointed to create Kinzua Bridge pottery magnets, keychains and mugs. She creates items for various gift shops and venues in the area, including the Elk Country Visitor’s Center. Johnson-Leske also sells products at Elk County Council on the Arts.
“They do a lot to promote the artists,” she said. “It’s a big part of the community.”
Many of her products are also inspired by nature, Johnson-Leske said, recalling how she went on camping trips as a child.
Johnson-Leske was one of the juried artists selected for the “Art in the Wilds” show June 24-25 at Evergreen Park in Kane. The show, which is in its 11th year, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AITW features art of all trades — jewelry, painting, photographers, ceramics, woodwork, metal, glass and fiber.
Johnson-Leske said she has traveled a lot over the years, moving around to places like Kentucky, New York City, New Mexico and Virginia.
“We both come from urban areas,” she said. “Ridgway is a small community, but we love being a part of it. It’s nice to have found a home here.”
For more information on AITW, visit www.artinthewilds.org, www.yourfiredpottery.com or the Facebook pages.