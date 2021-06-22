RIDGWAY — After being closed for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ridgway Public Library has reopened its doors.
Director Rachel Keller said the library was open for appointment only for two days per week May 17.
The RPL kicked off its Summer Reading Program for youth ages 12 and under on June 7 with story time and crafts, said Keller. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.” Story time begins each Monday at 11 a.m. through Aug. 2, with each reading session followed by crafts and activities.
Adults can also register, Keller noted, and after reading 10 books, they can win a prize.
She is also beginning to write grants for the historical Center Street building, one of Keller’s goals since she started in March, hoping to receive funds for wall and floor repairs. If there is extra funds, renovating the ballroom upstairs for community events is also on the list.
Author Dennis McGeehan will be at the library for a book signing Thursday, June 24 at 3 p.m., featuring the newly-published book “The Hyde-Murphy Company,” a project of the Ridgway Heritage Council. McGeehan will do a short reading, discuss the writing process and answer questions. Books will also be available for purchase.
One of Keller’s main goals, she says, is to remind people the RPL is a resource for the community. Since becoming its director, Keller has learned there are many local advocates and supporters of the library.
The RPL is also looking to hire two circulation workers. Details are available on the library’s website.
Because the RPL is a nonprofit organization, those who work there will gain foundational skills and good work experience, said Keller, in a clean and safe environment, as well as computer and community relations skills.
“We are also always willing to have volunteers to help with events,” Keller said, noting they just must be up to date on all of their clearances.
The library is currently open Monday through Thursday, and visitors must wear masks.
For more information, visit www.ridgwaylibrary.org, the Facebook page or call 814-773-7573.