RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Public Library at 329 Center St. blends into town with its historic-building appearance and dedication to the community.
Director Lann Yurchik said the building has been standing since 1905, and was given to the library in 1922.
The small and intimate downstairs library offers more than 20,000 books and items, she said, as well as activities for various ages, including its summer reading program for ages birth-12 years old beginning June 4. The Tuesday program entails story time, games, crafts and a snack, as well as a safe and educational place for parents to bring their children, Yurchick said.
The SRP has increased a lot in the past few years, she said, with more than 70 children participating in 2018.
“If you keep them reading when they’re young, they’ll read when they’re older,” Yurchick said.
The RPL will also host a book sale June 17-21. Funds go to basic operation expenses, which are essential in running a library, Yurchick said.
Something unique the RPL offers is the “buy an author” program. The library purchases all of an author’s books, giving them to a reader who then pays the library’s cost.
“They are (ultimately) helping the library by making a donation,” Yurchick said. “We have been doing this for 10 years.”
An adult book club also is held on the first Monday of the month.
The RPL has six public computers, LEGO and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities for youth.
Local authors are also welcomed into the library at times, Yurchick said, and they always try to spread the word about new publications of area writers.
For more information, visit the RPL on Facebook or www.ridgwaylibrary.org.