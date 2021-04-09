RIDGWAY — The future looks bright for the Ridgway Public Library, as it recently welcomed Rachel Keller of Brockway into its director’s position.
Keller started March 22, immediately implementing her passion and motivation for libraries and getting started on a COVID-19 guideline book, since the library has been closed since March 2020. She is hoping to offer appointments for patrons by June 1.
Keller, who grew up in Byrnedale, graduated from Clarion University with a secondary education degree in social studies. She also achieved her master’s degree in history, as well as a minor in creative writing. She was always interested in history, having been in the Civil War Club in middle school and traveling with her family growing up, taking a special interest in museums and libraries.
One of the main reasons she chose CU was because of their library, where she spent much of her time, Keller said.
“I’ve always had a connection to libraries,” she said.
When Keller and her husband relocated to the area, she was initially looking for a teaching job when the RPL’s director’s position opened up in the historic district of Ridgway.
The library, which has been standing since 1905, plays several roles in the community, including acting as a resource for patrons and a place for socialization and activities, being even a “second home” for some, she said.
Keller has many goals and ideas, some of which include holding book sales throughout the year, and the summer reading program for youth outside, as well as give the historical Center Street building some TLC, diving into grant opportunities to preserve the brick building and keep it up and running.
It’s also important to listen to feedback from the RPL’s patrons, including whether to bring in more hardback books or focus more on the E-book selection, which became very popular in the past year, Keller noted.
Activities have been set in motion in celebration of National Library Week through April 10, too, including a writer’s contest, where a “word to inspire a creative mindset” is released each day. Using words such as “Space” or “Storm,” the writer creates a poem or short story for submission and the chance for publication and a cash prize.
Stepping into this position during a pandemic has been challenging, Keller said, but a “good challenge,” allowing her time to get creative and acclimated to the job role.
Keller is also advertising the RPL’s “Buy an Author 2021” campaign, where patrons can select a favorite author or series to sponsor, and the library can purchase it at a discounted price. The sponsor will be the first to read the book.
It’s on Keller’s list to utilize the library’s revamped website and social media pages for announcing public information, events, etc., too.
The goals continue, as Keller says she is hoping to form community partnerships with the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) and Elk County Historical Society, expand the availability of the library’s resources to the public and implement more adult and young adult programs. She also hopes to bring in two laptops, so those who utilize library computers can move around or sit outside on the spacious front porch.
Being that libraries have been experiencing a slash in funding, Keller noted that it relies on the community for funds, and is accepting donations for things like operating expenses, new book collections and the summer program.
For more information, visit www.ridgwaylibrary.org, the Facebook page or call 814-773-7573.