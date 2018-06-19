RIDGWAY — Members of the Elk County Amateur Radio Association will participate in the National Amateur Radio Field Day exercise on Saturday and Sunday at Lewis Camp, located on Bingham Road in Ridgway.
Since 1933, Ham (Hertz-Armstrong-Marconi, the names of three radio pioneers) radio operators across North America have established temporary stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. The event is open to the public.
More than 35,000 people in thousands of locations participated in the 2016 Field Day.
“It’s easy for anyone to pick up a computer or smartphone, connect to the internet and communicate, with no knowledge of how the devices function or connect to each other,” said Dave Isgur of the Amateur Radio Relay League. “But, if there’s an interruption of service or you’re out of range of a cell tower, you have no way to communicate. Ham radio functions completely independent of the internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with tablets or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere within minutes.”
There are more than 725,000 licensed hams in the United States. With clubs such as the Elk County Amateur Radio Association, it’s easy for anybody to get involved in Ridgway and surrounding areas.
Field Day will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The annual club picnic will follow at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, contact Shari Lewis at 814-772-4568 or email kb3ewt@gmail.com.
