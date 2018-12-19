RIDGWAY — Two Ridgway residents are headed to the court of common pleas after police allege 78 bags of heroin were seized from their residence.
According to court documents, Joshua and Abigail Pfingstler face formal arraignment on felony charges of conspiracy manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 7.
Charges were filed against the pair at the same time as Lower Burrell resident Christopher Wiley after police served a search warrant at 506 Sheridan Ave., Ridgway.
According to the criminal complaint against Wiley, he ran into the residence and was seen throwing a plastic bag. During the search, Wiley dropped a second bag. The first bag was found to contain 28 small bags of heroin, while the second was found to contain a “brick” of heroin, or 50 additional bags.
The Pfingstlers provided statements saying they allowed Wiley to use their residence for the sale of heroin in exchange for being charged half price for their own purchases of the drug, according to the affidavit.
At the time of Wiley’s arraignment Dec. 1, charges against the Pfingstlers had been filed, but they were not arraigned until Dec. 3.
Charges against the trio were waived to the court of common pleas Dec. 12.
Wiley faces formal arraignment in the court of common pleas on felony charges of conspiracy manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, also on Jan. 7.
The three were all confined to the Elk County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail for Wiley and $25,000 bail each for the Pfingstlers.
