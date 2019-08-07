Elk County farmers markets are offering homemade, homegrown and handmade produce and crafts all summer long.
Ridgway Farmers MarketClearfield native Shirley Brooks moved to Ridgway 20 years ago, she said. The Ridgway Farmers Market was started by the Kemmers of Kersey before she took over as market manager.
The farmers market is held from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays from June through October, Brooks said.
Brooks is all about growing organic goods herself, and also goes to food auctions to buy in larger quantities, she said. The market offers all kinds of homegrown goods, including beets, zuccini, “popcorn on the cob” from the Amish and more.
The market moved from the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce’s parking lot to the St. Leo Magnus Church on Depot Street, which provides more space for parking.
“Moving has increased the happiness of the locals,” she said. “It’s easier for people to pull in and pull out, and I help people carry things to their cars.”
Vendors always build up as the market grows, Brooks said, with usually about five or six each week. Craft and canned-food sellers and Big Maple Family Farm, as well as baked goods by “Katering by Kate,” are examples. There are typically three or four stands of various produce options.
On top of the vegetables she sells, Brooks also makes her own soap, face washes and deodorant, and crochets.
“People like local products,” she said. “They want things from our area, and there are people who will only buy organic.”
Brooks also aims to give people advice on how to cook certain things or prepare food safely, including using peroxide to fertilize their plants.
St. Marys Farmers Market
Marty Riddle, manager of the St. Marys Farmers Market and owner of Morning Glory Hill Greenhouse & Gift Shop off of Bucktail Road, said it started June 13 and will be held until the third Saturday in October.
The SMFM is held from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday in the Franklin Street parking lot in downtown St. Marys, he said.
The market was started in the 1970s, Riddle said, offering around nine to 10 vendors who create fresh produce and handmade crafts.