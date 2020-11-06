RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area Middle and High School transitioned to full remote learning this week due to the spread of COVID-19 cases, according to a statement by Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas.
According to McMahon-Vargas, the district took direction from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education beginning Oct. 26, with the result of a COVID-19 positive staff member.
“In addition, RASD worked with Pennsylvania’s Rapid Response Team through the regional IU executives,” she said. “RASD staff conducted on-site contact tracing and notification to parents and staff regarding all close contacts of positive cases.”
Through the processes of “contact tracing,” McMahon-Vargas said RASD excluded 113 students and eight staff, whom were determined to be in close contact with the positive cases. They were excluded from school for 14 days for quarantine.
According to McMahon-Vargas’ statement, Elk County was in the substantial spread of COVID-19 Oct. 15-22, and RMHS reached the PA DOH/PDE threshold of four students/staff cases in the same building.
“RASD custodial staff are deep cleaning the middle and high school campus utilizing the recommendations and methods from the PA DOH and CDC (Center for Disease Control),” she said.
It was noted that Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School has remained open for in-person instruction at this time.
“RASD is currently monitoring community and school-based data to make a determination regarding instructional models for the week of Nov. 9-13,” McMahon-Vargas said.
According to St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth, as of Nov. 4, four COVID-19 positive students were reported within the last week.
“I sent direct messages to all families and employees in the district,” he noted.
These cases were caught quickly, Toth said.
“Students were removed (from the school) quickly,” he said.