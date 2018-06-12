RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School seniors Bryce Barclay and Karley LaBenne received Frank Varischetti Scholarships at the senior awards banquet May 31.
Barclay is the son of Kurt and Robin Barclay of Ridgway.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, earned wrestling and football scholar-athlete awards, earned High Honor Roll standing and was Rotary student of the month and a Big 30 All-Academic nominee.
His activities included wrestling, where he won District 9 championships in 2017 and 2018, member of the District 9 football champion Elkers in 2016 and 2017, was a member of Varsity Club, tutored and was a volunteer with J.O. wrestling and Flag Football.
He will attend Penn State University, where he will major in engineering.
His best high school memories are of the district championships in football and wrestling.
LaBenne is the daughter of Jennifer and Joseph LaBenne of Ridgway.
She belonged to National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, was class valedictorian and a Big 30 academic scholar.
Her activities included Lady Elker volleyball and basketball, STEM Club/Science Olympiad and French Club.
She will attend Bryn Mawr College and major in chemistry, then go to medical school to become a physician.
Her best memories are “the days I spent hanging out with my best friends and teammates.”
The scholarships were presented by Mrs. Barbara Varischetti and Nick Hoffman, community initiatives coordinator for Varischetti Holdings.
The scholarships are given annually by The Frank Varischetti Foundation, in memory of Frank Varischetti, who graduated from Ridgway in 1957 and played football for the Elkers.
He went into the sanitation business and Varischetti Sanitation grew into one of the largest, privately owned sanitation businesses in Pennsylvania. He completed Greentree Landfill in Elk County in the mid-1980s, the first full lined, state-of-the-art landfill in the state.
Since his death in 2002, his family has built on what he started. Its holdings today include Phoenix Sintered Metals, Superior Energy Resources, Guardian Elder Care and Apple Tractor, among others. Varischetti family-owned businesses employ about 10,000 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.