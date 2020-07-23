RIDGWAY — The reality of area fire departments struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was a main highlight of Tuesday evening’s Ridgway Township meeting.
The Ridgway Fire Department had to cancel its largest fundraiser, the Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival, as well as its regular bingo, and postpone its annual gun bash, said Vice Chairman Mike Beaver. The RFD’s reception hall also normally generates income.
“They have lost a lot of money,” Beaver said.
It was noted that the Johnsonburg Fire Department typically responds whenever an emergency happens in Ridgway.
Township officials voted to donate $5,000 to both the Ridgway and Johnsonburg fire departments.
Sandy Beach Park Secretary/Treasurer Michelle Bogacki said the Ridgway Main Street Program is moving forward with plans for its dog-wash fundraiser “Suds on Saturday,” which will be held at Sandy Beach Park Aug. 1 to also commemorate the opening of the dog park.
The Ridgway Recreation Board will host a hotdog stand and The Brew Bank Brewing Co. will provide tickets for beer, which come with the dog wash. Local cheerleaders will be washing the dogs.
Bogacki said it’s unfortunate that “campers” recently left behind an entire camping site at Sandy Beach Park, including garbage and litter. Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission were contacted.
The park is getting quite a bit of use during this time, she noted, including pavilion rentals, and several donations are coming in for the dog park.
“It’s been a hit so far. It’s covering the cost of the park and then some,” she said.
Other business Township officials also discussed whether or not to renew its contract with Elk County Solid Waste Authority with increased rates. Beaver said it would be less costly to buy two trailers and haul recycling containers themselves. A township survey sent out following the June meeting generated 13 responses from locals. The topic was tabled.
The Department of Community and Economic Development’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant Program was also addressed, which will offer up to $10,000 for small businesses and nonprofits that are not receiving assistance otherwise.
During the Ridgway Ambulance report, it was noted they recently purchased a portable UV detection system for deep cleaning, a transportable generator for emergency response vehicles.