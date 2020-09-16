RIDGWAY – The Ridgway trailhead located on Water Street for the popular Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail is in need of maintenance that will require financial investment.
Tricounty Rails to Trails is tackling the restoration, and board members are hopeful that local residents who love the trail will submit donations dedicated to the repairs, or volunteer to assist in the restoration tasks.
All the fencing, posts, picnic tables and information board need to be treated to preserve them, and some must be replaced. Additional gravel will be placed in the parking area, and trail entry fencing and bollards will be refurbished. The group will also be opening an entry with signage into the back lot of NAPA Auto Parts, which kindly offered that space for trail user overflow parking.
Individuals with questions or who would like to volunteer with the work can contact the trail group at info@tricountyrailstotrails.org.