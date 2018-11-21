Weather Alert

...AN EXTENSIVE BAND OF SNOW SQUALLS WILL LIKELY IMPACT TRAVEL TODAY... AN SHARP COLD FRONT WILL PUSH SOUTH ACROSS THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON, ACCOMPANIED BY A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW SQUALLS WITH BRIEF WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AND FLASH FREEZING OF ROAD SURFACES. THE SQUALLS WILL IMPACT AREAS BETWEEN THE NEW YORK BORDER AND INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN NOON AND 230 PM. THE MOST INTENSE SQUALLS WILL IMPACT THE INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR FROM DUBOIS TO BERWICK BETWEEN 230 PM AND 4 PM, BEFORE DRIFTING SOUTH TO THE REGION NEAR THE PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE AND INTERSTATE 78 CORRIDOR BETWEEN 4 PM AND 7 PM. VISIBILITIES WITHIN THIS EXTENSIVE BAND OF SQUALLS WILL BRIEFLY DROP TO LESS THAN ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE, WITH NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS POSSIBLE IN SOME LOCATIONS. ROADS COULD INITIALLY BECOME WET OR SLUSHY, BUT WILL THEN QUICKLY FREEZE OVER TO A THIN LAYER OF ICE AND SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1 INCH WILL OCCUR WITHIN JUST A 10 TO 20 MINUTE PERIOD. IF YOU ARE TRAVELING, SEE THE LANDSCAPE AHEAD OF YOU BECOMING OBSCURED, AND IT BEGINS SNOWING, TURN ON YOUR HAZARD FLASHERS AND SLOW DOWN GRADUALLY TO AVOID HITTING SLOW MOVING TRAFFIC AHEAD OF YOU, OR CAUSING A CHAIN REACTION OF VEHICLES BEHIND YOU. FOR YOUR SAFETY, THE BEST COURSE OF ACTION IS TO REFRAIN FROM TRAVELING ON INTERSTATES DURING THE EXPECTED TIMES OF THESE SQUALLS.