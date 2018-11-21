RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough passed a budget plan accompanied by a 1 mill property tax increase Monday night.
The decision marks only the second time the municipality has raised taxes in 15 years.
Of that increase, .25 mills is dedicated to fire services to cover an increase in workers compensation cost. The remaining .75 mills will go to general revenue to fund the cost of increased police staffing, blight control and code enforcement. The borough recently expanded coverage to include two officers on duty at all times, replacing part-time officer shifts with a full-time position in the process.
“The borough residents requested it and there’s a cost,” Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said.
A mill is equal to $1 in taxes for $1,000 in assessed property value.
Despite the increase, the borough will still need to utilize trucked waste profits to shore up shortfalls in some funds, including $182,000 for the general fund.
The general fund plan approved Monday includes a general fund budget of $1,881,797. The recreation fund budget totals $202,200; the motor license fund, including funds known as liquid fuels, totals $136,000; equipment depreciation totals $17,000; the timber fund totals $55,000; and debt services is equal to $0, as the municipality has no debt payments. The refuse, sewer, sewer capital, water and water capital funds –which are funded on a fee-for-service basis rather than through taxes –total $734,900, $1,852,786, $1,112,000, $933,873 and $320,000, respectively.
In total, the funds represent $7,245,556 in borough operations.
The borough opted not to provide money for the scholarship fund for 2019. An increase in equipment depreciation fund financing to keep up with the rising cost of replacing a police vehicle every two years was also not included. Maintaining the cycle would cost approximately $25,000 per year, rather than the $17,000 budgeted, according to McCurdy.
A new liner at the community pool is estimated to cost $119,000, but the replacement will not utilize increased tax revenue. Instead, the borough has budgeted for the cost utilizing trucked waste profits, but it may be covered with a grant if approved.
The budget and tax increase will be advertised and available for public review through Dec. 17, when council will vote on final passage.
