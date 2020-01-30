ST. MARYS — A Ridgway woman faces felony charges after she allegedly brought methadone into Pine Crest Manor in St. Marys to medicate her husband.
Darlene Elaine Howard, 54, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacturer or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office. Unsecured bail was set at $30,000.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was contacted by an administrator at the nursing home Nov. 25, 2019, with reports of a patient, Donald Howard, who had tested positive for methadone in the facility.
The administrator told police since methadone was not kept in the building, they conducted an internal investigation into the matter, according to the affidavit of probable cause. In the course of that investigation, Donald Howard reportedly made several statements that his wife, Darlene Howard, brought methadone into the facility and he stole it from her and took it. His wife was reportedly undergoing cancer treatment, which is why she had the methadone.
During his interview with police Dec. 17, 2019, Donald Howard allegedly changed his story several times. He ultimately said he had memory loss from as a result of health problems, and that he did take the methadone that he was not permitted to have.
Police also interviewed Dr. David Caruso, who said a patient taking a medication of which the staff is unaware can create several challenges for healthcare providers, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police interviewed Darlene Howard Jan. 10 and she reportedly said she didn’t believe her husband’s story. She reportedly said she did not believe her husband was being properly medicated at the facility, then reportedly said her husband stole the medication from her purse, but later admitted she lied about the theft, and said she had given the methadone to her husband, who was in a great deal of pain. She reportedly said she realized after the fact she could have severely hurt or killed her husband, since he was already taking pain killers, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Howard’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Feb. 11 at Jacob’s office.