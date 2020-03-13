DuBOIS — A 29-year-old Ridgway woman has been accused of embezzling money over a three-year period from a DuBois doctor’s office where she was employed as a medical assistant, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On March 5, DuBois City Police charged Chelsea E. Spyres, Longview Drive, with felony counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by unlawful taking –movable property, and 29 misdemeanor counts of tampering with records or identification.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, in December 2019, police made contact with Dr. Lara Allman of Advanced Foot and Ankle Associates of Northwestern PA, who reported that Spyres had been embezzling money from her office located in DuBois.
Spyres, who had been working at the office for six years, appeared at the time to have been stealing money from bank deposits and petty cash over the past few months. A new office staff member was to be handling all bank deposits. Allegedly, Spyres had been getting to the office prior to the new office staff member’s arriving, and making the deposits for her, the affidavit said.
On Jan. 7, police met with Allman and her husband who provided copies of bank deposit slips and daily logs from June 2017 up until December 2019. Spyres was terminated from employment on Dec. 3, 2019. Bank records and daily logs prior to Spyres’ employment beginning June 2017 and after her termination show all money was accounted for, the affidavit said.
During a voluntary interview with Spyres on Jan. 15, she reportedly admitted to taking $154 from petty cash to pay for her continuing education credits, without obtaining permission from Allman. As the interview progressed, she reportedly acted uneasy, refusing to look at the police officer while speaking to him, and eventually began to look upset. Spyres’ eyes began to water, at which point, she inquired, “What would happen to this person?” and later, “If and I mean IF I said I did it, what happens then?”
After a few minutes, Spyres reportedly admitted that she took the money. She said she started keeping track and at some point told herself she would try and give it back. She also reportedly admitted to having a gambling problem. Upon completion of the interview, Spyres reportedly stated, “If you could let her (Dr. Allman) know ... I’m sorry.”
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3 at Ford’s office.