RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman faces charges after her mother reported she was letting a man wanted for bank robbery stay at her apartment.
Jessica Marie Mastic, 29, of 101 N. Mill St., Apt. 516, Ridgway, faces a felony charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Mastic’s mother reported to police that her daughter was harboring Francis N. Falcon on Monday.
According to police, the mother reported Jessica Mastic came to her house on Dec. 15 because she was arguing with a friend staying at her house. She then used her phone to show an article from the Washington County Observer Reporter about a bank robbery. The picture of the man wanted for the robbery looked like the individual staying at the Mill Street apartment. The mother reported Jessica Mastic said she had known about the robbery since Dec. 5.
Online court records show a criminal complaint has been filed in Washington County against Francis Nicholas Falcon, 36, on charges of felony robbery and criminal conspiracy robbery; and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. No court action has yet occurred in relation to the charges.
According to an Observer Reporter article dated Dec. 5, a warrant for Falcon has been issued for allegedly robbing Washington Financial Bank in Tylerdale of more than $400 on Nov. 30.
A preliminary hearing for Mastic is scheduled today before Magisterial District Judge James Martin. She is being held in Elk County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.
