RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole two signs from the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool while under the influence of controlled substances.
Chanel Farrah Wolfel, 25, of Ridgway, is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, receiving stolen property, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and cited for trespassing, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
Ridgway Borough Police received word that a woman “scaled” the fence outside of the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool on North Mill Street, and was standing on the pool’s diving board.
Teenagers at the basketball courts reportedly told police that the woman left the area on a bicycle, who was traveling on Race Street and turned onto Broad Street. When an officer asked Wolfel why she scaled the fence, she allegedly said, “To steal a sign.” Wolfel reportedly had two signs in her backpack.
After being arrested for theft, police searched Wolfel’s belongings at the police station, where they reportedly found a glass vial that contained two blue tablets, a white tablet and an orange tablet. She later told police the pills were Adderall, Xanax and Subutex, all controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, Wolfel reportedly said she was depressed, and left her apartment to “do something crazy,” so she went to the pool and climbed the fence, where she removed the signs. She appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance with dilated and red and glassy eyes, police said. When asked how she obtained the substances, Wolfel said “I’m not a snitch,” according to the affidavit.
An estimate by Ridgway Borough’s code enforcement officer indicated the total replacement costs for the signs to be $500.
Wolfel’s preliminary hearing is set for April 21.