RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman facing several drug charges following an August traffic stop waived her preliminary hearing Oct. 9.
Jessica Marie Smith, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with a felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin’s office Aug. 29.
Ridgway state police officers reportedly saw a black Ford SUV traveling south on Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Aug. 29, when the vehicle turned on a dirt road, stopped and the hood opened. Police pulled in to ensure everything was okay. The driver, William Addeo, said his SUV kept overheating and he wanted to check on it. Addeo was reportedly unable to provide insurance or registration for the vehicle.
Addeo told police his girlfriend, Jessica Smith, was in the car with him, and admitted to taking two Percocets earlier that day and smoking marijuana the previous night. He allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the center console of his vehicle.
Searching Smith’s bags, police allegedly found 20 empty heroin stamp bags, glass smoking and metal pipes, a mirror, digital scale, rolled-up dollar bill, small torch and empty plastic bags, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The search of the vehicle also allegedly revealed a small bag containing a methamphetamine pipe, and two bags containing a large amount of methamphetamine.
Addeo reportedly told police the drugs were Smith’s.
Smith is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Addeo, 42, of Ridgway, who was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence, waived his preliminary hearing Oct. 2. He remains in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.