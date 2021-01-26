ST. MARYS — A Ridgway woman has been charged with animal cruelty after she allegedly abandoned a dog and a cat at a residence after moving out.
Amanda Noelle Earnest, 33, of Ridgway, is charged with cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor, and sighted for neglect of animals and cruelty to animals, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 19, 2021.
The City of St. Marys Police Department received word from the Elk County Sheriff’s Office about a possible abandoned dog at 114 Lecker Road in St. Marys Dec. 31, 2020. Police had prior calls at this residence relative to the dog. In October 2020, officers removed the dog from the house, and noted that the living conditions were poor, according to the affidavit of probable cause, with a substantial amount of animal urine and feces found throughout the house.
On Dec. 31, 2020, sheriff’s deputies allegedly found that the main door was pad locked, and the other entrance was blocked by furniture. The house was reportedly unoccupied. Deputies heard a dog barking inside.
The power of attorney for this home told police Earnest, who was living at this residence, was the known caretaker of the dog, according to the affidavit of probable cause. It became evident to police she abandoned the dog when recently moving out.
Police and the Elk County animal control officer obtained consent to photograph the inside and outside of the home, with permission to gain entry from the POA. According to the affidavit of probable cause, police found a black Pug, known as “Ellie,” who reportedly looked malnourished and afraid, as well as a cat, inside of the residence.
The inside of the house had a foul odor, and floors were covered with urine and feces, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The animals’ food and water bowls were allegedly empty, and they were getting into the trash to eat.
The animal control officer transported the animals to the humane society, and advised that the dog was “obviously malnourished,” and had been without water for several days, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The POA of the home provided police with text messages from Earnest, who reportedly lied about having the animal in her custody. Earnest allegedly agreed to take care of the dog until the POA was released from prison. It was found she moved out of the residence, allegedly leaving the animals behind.
Earnest’s preliminary hearing is set for March 2 at 3 p.m.