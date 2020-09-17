RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly spending $654.25 on someone else’s credit card.
Crystal Lee Beck, 26, of Ridgway, is charged with the third-degree felony of accessing a device she was not authorized to use, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 26.
State Police in Ridgway were dispatched to an apartment at 101 Commons Lane in Ridgway for reports of a theft Aug. 17. The victim told police that Beck had allegedly used her credit card to purchase items from various different stores and made ATM withdrawals without authorization, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with Beck, she reportedly told police that she did use the credit card to purchase items from stores and online, totaling $654.25, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Beck’s preliminary hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30.