RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman allegedly involved in the distribution of a large amount of heroin in the Elk County area has been jailed on drug charges.
Kasey Marie Fourness, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 28. Bail is set at $100,000.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s North Central Municipal Drug Task Force has been conducting an ongoing investigation into narcotics and other controlled substances, which resulted in receiving information regarding the alleged trafficking of heroin by Dylan Sheen, 24, of Ridgway.
Information indicated that Sheen was distributing heroin within Elk County out of his upstairs apartment at 438 Main St., according to the affidavit of probable cause. Additional information was also provided pertaining to Fourness, who was residing with Sheen and allegedly had knowledge of him distributing the heroin. The investigation also showed that Fourness would drive Sheen to obtain the heroin supply, as well as allegedly sold some herself on occasion.
On April 7, members of the drug task force served a warrant on Sheen’s apartment, where he and Fourness were located. As a result, search warrant execution officers seized 950 bags of heroin and more than $5,000, as well as several cell phones, according to the affidavit of probable cause. In addition, numerous drug paraphernalia items, including syringes, a scale, Ziploc bags and other items, were also seized. Sheen allegedly indicated that his phone would show evidence of drug distribution.
Through further investigation, it was discovered that Fourness was allegedly conspiring with Sheen to sell heroin in the area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sheen is also confined in the Elk County Jail on several felony drug charges in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to court dockets, and waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office May 19.
Fourness’ preliminary hearing is set for June 16 at Martin’s office.