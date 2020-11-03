RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman has been charged after she allegedly physically assaulted an elderly woman.
Brittany Lynn Peters, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with simple assault, harassment and trespassing, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 22.
According to the Ridgway Borough Police Department, Peters went to an Upper Front Street apartment to visit her 82-year-old grandmother Oct. 19. While Peters was there, she allegedly assaulted the victim by pushing and shoving her, spitting in her face and grabbing her around the neck, causing injury, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When the victim demanded Peters leave several times, she allegedly ignored her and stayed at the residence.
Peters’ preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 25.