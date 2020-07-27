RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing child endangerment charges after drugs and paraphernalia were allegedly seized from her Maple Street home.
Amanda Noelle Earnest, 32, of Ridgway, is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 13.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department was dispatched to 512 Maple St. June 1 for reports of alleged drug paraphernalia a juvenile found in her parent’s residence.
The young woman showed police photos of glass pipes, with what appeared to be burnt marks, that she had found earlier that day. This particular glass pipe is known for smoking methamphetamine, heroin and other types of controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The girl was extremely upset at the discovery, and named several people who frequently come to visit her mother, Earnest, at the residence.
Police confronted Earnest at the Maple Street residence, who initially denied having any knowledge of drug paraphernalia, but then allegedly admitted to having the pipes her daughter took photos of. She turned them over to police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During a search of the residence, police allegedly discovered 21 Lorazepam tablets inside of a makeup bag on a child’s high chair, and a syringe inside of a pink water bottle sitting on a table in the living-room area, well within arms reach of three juveniles, ages 9, 14 and 15 living in the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also allegedly seized a white powdery substance, a piece of a pill, marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia items such as pipes, grinders, containers, burnt foil, torches and lighters.
Earnest’s preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Martin’s office.