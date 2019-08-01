DAGUS MINES — A Ridgway woman faces charges after a traffic stop resulted in the alleged discovery of methamphetamine and other drugs in a purse she reportedly admitted was hers.
Tamara Ann Thompson, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture of deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A Ridgway-based State Police officer reportedly was traveling east on Brandy Camp Road in Fox Township July 18 when he began following a yellow Chevrolet pickup and noticed the exhaust system was not properly working. The truck was also going six miles over the speed limit, according to police.
A traffic stop was conducted and Thompson reportedly exited the car carrying a blue purse and walked away from the scene, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She was detained.
Throughout the traffic stop, police reportedly noted several indicators of illegal drug activity and searched the vehicle. Thompson’s blue purse allegedly contained Alprazolam, suboxone, buprenorphine, several Ziploc bags with suspected methamphetamine and a variety of controlled substances packaged for distribution, according to the affidavit.
Thompson reportedly admitted she was not prescribed the drugs.
Her preliminary hearing is schedueld for 1:15 p.m. Aug. 6 at the office of Magisterial Mark Jacob of St. Marys.