JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway woman faces charges after allegedly being found “slumped over” in vehicle while on drugs.
Tamara Ann Thompson, 39, of U.S. Route 219, Ridgway, faces a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; four misdemeanor charges each of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia; three misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance; and a summary charge of vehicle registration suspended after an incident Jan. 23.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, police were dispatched to Sheetz in Ridgway for a report of a woman, later identified as Thompson, slumped over the wheel of a Ram pickup truck.
Upon reaching Sheetz, officers were approached by a man who said he had seen the truck in a ditch while travelling on state Route 949 through Lake City and stopped briefly and talked with the woman driving, according to the affidavit. He said she was “In no condition to be driving,” and he decided to drive to somewhere with cell phone service and call 911. He said when he returned the the truck was gone and, later, he stopped at Sheetz and saw the same truck with the woman slumped over the wheel and called 911 a second time.
According to police, upon speaking to Thompson she appeared to be groggy, wouldn’t maintain eye contact and gave slow, delayed responses.
According to police, Thompson said she had traveled from a friend’s house on state Route 949. She initially stated the friend was a female and then said it was a male. When asked the time, she allegedly responded that it was “11 or 12 at night,” though is was just after 7 p.m. According to police, Thompson attributed her state to “being tired.” When asked if she was on any drugs she said she had taken Suboxone prescribed to her the morning before.
According to the affidavit, officers asked to see the prescription and Thompson gave them a box with nine strips of Suboxone and 18 $1 bills in it which did not specify who the drugs were prescribed to.
Sobriety tests indicated Thompson was under the influence of drugs and she agreed to blood testing. According to police, toxicology tests showed amphetamine, methamphetamine, buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine in Thompson’s system.
A search of Thompson’s person found a metal “Snus” can containing a small bag with a clear, crystal-like substance in it which was later determine to be methamphetamine, and five white pills identified by markings on them to be amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.
A K-9 unit was called and detected controlled substances in the vehicle, which was impounded, according to the affidavit. A later search of the vehicle found seven additional Suboxone strips, one of which was individually packaged in a small plastic bag; another bag containing methamphetamine; one buprenorphine pill; two lorazepam pills; $165; two lighters; two glass smoking devices containing burnt residue and a digital scale.
According to police, a prescription for Suboxone for Thompson was found in the vehicle, but indicated she possessed 11 less strips than she should have if taken on the schedule indicated.
A preliminary hearing for Thompson is scheduled March 13 before Magisterial District Judge James Martin.
