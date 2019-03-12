ST. MARYS — A Ridgway woman faces charges after allegedly altering a prescription and attempting to use it at Wal-Mart pharmacy.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, an agent of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General contacted Fatigati-Nalin Associates of McMurray regarding possible fraudulent prescriptions which were attempted to be used at Wal-Mart in St. Marys.
According to a nurse practitioner at the facility, Wal-Mart reported Brittany E. Feronti, 32, of 194 Whistletown Road, Ridgway, attempted to use an altered prescription to receive Vyvanse, which the pharmacy refused to fill.
According to the affidavit, Ferronti altered the date on which the prescription could be filled, changing it from Feb. 10 to Feb. 8.
According to the affidavit, Ferronti attempted to fill the prescription, was turned away a returned the next day with a further altered prescription, which also was not filled.
Ferronti faces a felony charge of criminal attempt — acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of forgery and criminal attempt — possession of a controlled substance.
A preliminary hearing for Ferronti is scheduled April 9 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
