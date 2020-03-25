RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman faces charges after she allegedly walked into a Hill Street residence, punched a woman and drug her by her hair.
Niki Lynn Resides, 34, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal trespass, a felony in the third degree, trespassing and simple assault misdemeanors and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department was dispatched to Hill Street in response to an assault March 13. The victim said Resides, her ex-boyfriend’s wife, walked into the house and said, “We need to talk.” The victim said she repeatedly told Resides to leave her house, and was attempting to push her out of the house when Resides allegedly punched her in the face and pushed her through a gate blocking the doorway, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reportedly saw redness and swelling on the victim’s left cheek. She said Resides also allegedly had her by the hair and was attempting to drag her out the door. The victim said she is seven weeks pregnant.
Resides’ estranged husband reportedly told police he saw her dragging his girlfriend by her hair, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Resides reportedly told police she was very upset when she entered the residence that day, and admitted to pushing and punching the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Unsecured bail was set at $15,000. Resides’ preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. April 22.