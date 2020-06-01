KERSEY — A Ridgway woman faces several drug charges after she was reportedly found unconscious behind the wheel of her vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot here.
Bobbie Ann Lingenfelter, 36, of Ridgway, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 18.
Ridgway State Police were dispatched to Dollar General in Fox Township to conduct a welfare check on a woman reportedly passed out behind the wheel of her Subaru Forester April 26. Fox Township EMS members were on the scene prior to the arrival of police. The vehicle was running, but was shut off for everyone’s safety, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reported the woman appeared to be disoriented and confused, with bloodshot and watery eyes. The driver, identified as Lingenfelter, said she was on a lot of prescription medications and was very tired.
When, in response to police instructions, she exited the vehicle, a long red straw fell from Lingenfelter’s lap, according to the affidavit of probable cause. A blue pill crusher reportedly was found in her pocket with blue pill residue inside it, which she identified as Adderall.
Lingenfelter consented to a blood draw, which reportedly showed she had ingested amphetamine, lorazepam, alprazolam, delta-9 carboxy and THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lingenfelter’s preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. June 16 at Jacob’s office.