RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman faces felony charges following an investigation that reportedly showed she sold heroin to a woman who overdosed in 2018.
Kylie Raye Ostrum, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.
Ridgway State Police responded to a report of a drug overdose at the Ridgway Commons Sept. 1, 2018, when a woman was taken to Penn Highlands Elk where she was pronounced dead. Police allegedly seized two white stamp bags and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim’s daughter provided her phone for further investigation, which showed several calls were made to Ostrum that day. The daughter told police she overheard her mother talking on the phone with someone she thought was Ostrum, asking if she had pills, then asking where Ostrum lived. She then reportedly left the residence. She reportedly said her mother returned home, went to her room and was discovered dead within two or three hours, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police Sept. 5, 2018, Ostrum reportedly admitted to selling heroin to the victim on Sept. 1, 2018 for $100.
Ostrum is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.