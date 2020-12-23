RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing felony drug charges after she was allegedly caught with methamphetamine and engaged in selling controlled substances.
Amanda Sue Goodrow, 36, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 18.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department received a call from a Sheetz employee Aug. 2, who said he had found a bag of “dope” on the floor. The officer who responded reportedly was told it was Goodrow who dropped the bag. Police conducted a traffic stop on Goodrow’s vehicle on Race Street, and were notified that she had an active warrant out of Clearfield County, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Goodrow was taken into custody, and police allegedly found a crystal-type substance in a Ziploc bag.
Goodrow was interviewed at the RBPD station, where she allegedly admitted that methamphetamine was in the bag, which she purchased the day prior in the DuBois Mall parking lot, paying $250 and setting up the transaction via cell phone, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Goodrow said she had the bag in her wallet when she went into Sheetz, and told police she is homeless and living in her car and out of hotel rooms. Her cell phone was seized as evidence.
Surveillance from the Sheetz store allegedly showed Goodrow leaning on the counter, holding her wallet over what appeared to be the baggie on the floor. A search warrant of Goodrow’s phone and Facebook messenger reportedly showed text messages between Goodrow and the respondent on Aug. 2 about the drug exchange. Police viewed messages sent Aug. 2, 2020, which indicated Goodrow was delivering methamphetamine that day, according to the affidavit.
Police also allegedly discovered texts between Goodrow and a man that discussed the selling of a bundle of heroin, or 10 bags, as well as messages with a man that indicated he was selling controlled substances for her. On Oct. 2, the crime lab reportedly identified the substance sent in as methamphetamine.
On Oct. 14, a man Goodrow was allegedly communicating with reportedly told police that she was bringing heroin to the Ridgway area, and would provide him with methamphetamine for helping her.
Goodrow waived her preliminary hearing Dec. 16 and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4. She is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.