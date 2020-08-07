RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman is facing charges after she allegedly sent threatening text messages and struck a man in the face.
Brandy L. Roberts, 34, of Ridgway, is charged with trespassing, harassment, and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office July 20.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department was dispatched to 110 Leslie Ave. for reports of an assault July 4. Upon arrival, police were met by Roberts, who said she was assaulted by a man on his property on South Street. Roberts appeared to have a contusion on her forehead, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The man told police that Roberts had been harassing his wife via text message all day, and was told not to come to their residence. Roberts allegedly stood at the corner of their property, screaming obscenities before running through the yard screaming, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The man said he confronted Roberts and demanded she leave, and she attempted to strike him, when he pushed her, the affidavit stated. She fell backward on a pile of rocks. The man reportedly tried to help her up, when Roberts punched him in the face. Police reviewed text messages sent by Roberts to his wife that were harassing in nature, police said.
Roberts reportedly admitted to hitting the man, and said she knew she was not allowed on the property. The victim’s daughter reportedly confirmed the man’s story about Roberts actions, and said she continued to send she and her mother harassing messages throughout the night and the following night, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police received screenshots from both the woman and the daughter’s phones, which confirmed the alleged harassing texts.
Roberts’ preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 19.